Supercross returns to Pittsburgh on Saturday for first time since 1980s

PITTSBURGH — Acrisure Stadium is set to host Supercross racing for the first time in over 40 years.

Sean Brennen is the Director of Public Relations for Supercross. He said the race is special for him because he grew up in Pittsburgh.

“The home of the Steelers! I originally grew up here in Pittsburgh, so this is an extra special event for me as well as a lot of the staff at Feld Motor Sports back at home,” Brennen said. “We have a lot of Pittsburghers that are involved in Supercross.”

A local rider from Greensburg will be in the event on Saturday.

“A couple of my friends have never seen me race, period. So, to be racing in a Supercross stadium with the lights and all the people and the opening ceremonies... they’ve never seen any of that,” Vinny Luhovey said.

Luhovey is 25 years old and turned pro in 2019. His uniform will help identify him as the hometown kid.

“From gloves to the pants to all of it...It’s all black and yellow,” Luhovey said. “The bike is black and yellow. We did a full custom kit like I said, so I’m going to look like a Steeler out there.”

Supercross has stayed away from Pittsburgh for years due to its unpredictable weather. Their season runs from January through April.

“We have a ton of race fans that are in this area, and I know rain or shine, we are hoping for shine, but rain or shine, the crowd is going to come,” Brennen said.

Before the race on Saturday, 26 million pounds of dirt will be moved into the stadium.

The dirt used to make the unique tracks is gathered locally and hasn’t been raced on in Pittsburgh since the 1980s. The dirt that was used back then is now in PNC Park.

“For the Steelers fan, though, underneath this, I’m told that the end zones are still painted and the grass is still perfect,” Brennen said.

Crews place many layers down before moving the dirt in. It starts with a layer of plastic followed by event decking. Then a layer of wood, before finishing with a top layer of dirt.

Eighty athletes will try to qualify for the final 22 slots.

“These athletes are a rare combination of middle linebacker and elite soccer player,” Brennen said. “The races that this sport requires is unique to any other sport and they are the best in the world.”

And outside of the competition, Supercross is hosting a Fun Fest from noon to 4 p.m. in the parking lots outside the stadium.

