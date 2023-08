An SUV became wedged vertically between a bus and a truck in a crash near Philadelphia Tuesday.

Police say a driver had a medical emergency and was going the wrong way down the highway, officials told WCAU.

Altogether, five vehicles were involved in the crash.

Police say four people had minor injuries.

