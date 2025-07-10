SWAT arrest wanted man in Avalon after he threatened to burn house down, police say

AVALON, Pa. — A man is in custody after a SWAT response in Avalon.

Allegheny County Police Department officials say their SWAT team was called just after 5 p.m. Thursday to help the sheriff’s office with a wanted man barricaded in the 200 block of Harrison Avenue.

The man had reportedly made threats to a resident that he was going to burn the house down and get into a shooting with police.

SWAT negotiators made contact with the man, who surrendered without incident.

Police have not yet released the man’s identity.

