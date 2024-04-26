Local

Teen murdered by 2 girls she thought were her friends. Now, one of them is up for parole

By WPXI.com News Staff
By WPXI.com News Staff

Skylar Neese disappeared from her Morgantown home in July of 2012, only to be found buried in a shallow grave in Waynesburg, Greene County six months later.

Her two best friends were convicted of the murder. One of the girls, now in her mid-twenties, is up for parole on May 1.

Skylar’s parents have become advocates for other parents of murdered children and have recently started a podcast.

We talk to the family and friends of the murdered teen, as the parole date approaches - Friday at 5:30 p.m. on Channel 11 News.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW


TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

©2024 Cox Media Group

Most Read