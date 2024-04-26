Teen murdered by 2 girls she thought were her friends. Now, one of them is up for parole

Skylar Neese disappeared from her Morgantown home in July of 2012, only to be found buried in a shallow grave in Waynesburg, Greene County six months later.

Her two best friends were convicted of the murder. One of the girls, now in her mid-twenties, is up for parole on May 1.

Skylar’s parents have become advocates for other parents of murdered children and have recently started a podcast.

We talk to the family and friends of the murdered teen, as the parole date approaches - Friday at 5:30 p.m. on Channel 11 News.

