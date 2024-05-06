Man who shot and killed Pittsburgh U-Haul clerk in 2021 sentenced to life in prison

The man who killed a U-Haul clerk in Pittsburgh’s Larimer neighborhood in 2021 has been sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Braijon Burton was convicted of second-degree murder in February for shooting and killing Jake Jaillet, 21, who was working at the store for the summer, before leading police on a chase along Route 28.

Burton, who was 21 at the time of the shooting, wanted to rent a truck but couldn’t afford to pay for it, police said.

In addition to second-degree murder, jurors found Burton guilty of seven other charges, including robbery of a motor vehicle and aggravated assault.

Jake’s father, Jeff Jaillet, told Channel 11 he felt relief when Burton was convicted.

“It’s been a long road,” said Jaillet. “And it’s justice for Jake.”

