Pirates reveal name of new team dog

PITTSBURGH — The Pirates have announced the name of their new team dog.

“Slugger” won with 31% of the vote. The name was announced before the Pirates game on Monday night.

Last week, the team asked fans to vote on the pup’s name. The other names being considered were “Rookie,” “Homer” and “Bandit,” which nearly won with 30% of the vote.

The Pirates and PNC Bank teamed up to provide a trained medical service dog to a military veteran in the Pittsburgh area.

Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs will raise the puppy and train him in scent, mobility skills and socialization for 18 months before he is paired with a veteran.

Fans can expect to see the dog at Pirates games and community events.

