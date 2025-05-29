Temperatures have been cooler than average since May 18

If you’ve been thinking it’s been unusually chilly the second half of this month, you would be correct. Each day has been cooler than average going back to two Sundays ago.

In fact, the average temperature from May 18 through yesterday (May 28) was 56.3 degrees, which is the coolest in that stretch of dates since 2008. In addition, we’ve had zero days in the mid-70s or higher in that span, which has not happened since 1990! To compare, all 11 days in that stretch were in the mid-70s or higher last year, which is a dramatic year-to-year drop.

Impacts of the cooler-than-average weather include less severe weather. Despite the four tornadoes that touched down last Wednesday, the pattern has not been all that stormy over the last 10 days. Other impacts include lower cooling bills (and potentially higher heating costs), as well as less summer business. Ice cream shops and pools have been negatively affected, but that will soon change as it starts to feel a lot more like summer next week.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group