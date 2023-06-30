This home in Gibsonia is for sale for over $3.8M (photos)

A home is currently for sale in the North Hills for over $3.8 million.

The home, which is situated on a 4.47-acre property, is located at 424 Heights Dr. in Gibsonia and is for sale for $3,890,000. It is listed with Emily Wilhelm of Piatt Sotheby’s International Realty.

The 6,327-square-foot home has seven bedrooms, seven full bathrooms and one half bathroom. The main floor of the home includes an open living room with a fireplace, a formal dining room, a kitchen with a large center island and wood-burning pizza oven, an office with black walnut paneling, a hearth room and a sunroom with heated terra cotta floors and walls of windows.

Read more at Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group