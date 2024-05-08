Thrill kill: Several juveniles plead guilty to ‘poaching spree’ of illegal deer in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. — Several juveniles pleaded guilty to what officials called a “poaching spree” of illegal deer in Cambria County.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission- Southwest Region took to Facebook to announce a large case involving multiple counts of unlawful taking of game was recently adjudicated in court.

State Game Warden Tanner Hazlett received information regarding the possible thrill killing of multiple illegal deer in the Dysart area of Cambria County in fall 2023. Reports said several deer were shot at night and left, officials said.

On the fourth night of the poaching spree, Pennsylvania State Police and Cresson Township Police helped apprehend juveniles who were actively committing violations that night. Throughout their thrill killing spree, they killed 10 deer, all at night with a spotlight and shooting them from a vehicle.

The juveniles pleaded guilty to felony unlawful killing or taking of big game at the juvenile probation office. They face $5,000 fines, 50 hours of community service and will have their hunting licenses revoked for multiple years.

You can report wildlife crimes by calling the Operation Game Thief’s toll-free hotline at 1-888-PGC-8001 or online here: https://bit.ly/3Pgwwhf.

