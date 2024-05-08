Shake Shack sets opening date for first Pittsburgh-area location

Shake Shack is finally coming to Pittsburgh.

The popular burger and milkshake chain that originated in New York City first announced last summer that it had staked its first Pittsburgh location in The Terminal in the Strip District, but it had not yet provided an opening date until now.

Shake Shack will officially open in Pittsburgh on Saturday, May 20. It will be the 14th location in Pennsylvania for the chain, which is well-known for its menu offerings of made-to-order burgers, hand-spun milkshakes and crinkle-cut fries.

