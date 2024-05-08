Tornado confirmed in Hancock County, W.Va.; strong storms cause damage, knock out power in region

Strong storms moved through the area overnight, causing damage and knocking out power to thousands.

In Fairhaven, West Virginia, a confirmed tornado touched down and several homes were damaged.

Hancock County 911 officials said that there are no reports of injuries and that they are in the area to see how many homes are affected. There is no power in the area.

The National Weather Service reports the tornado moved toward western Beaver County near Harshaville, Hanover Township.

Channel 11′s Lauren Talotta is LIVE in West Virginia with more on the storms, through 7 a.m. on Channel 11 Morning News.

Hancock County schools have canceled class for Wednesday.

Tornado damage A tornado touched down in Hancock County, W.Va., overnight, causing damage.

Tornado warnings were issued overnight for Alllegheny, Beaver, Washington and Westmoreland counties. The warnings expired by 3 a.m.

A Flash Flood Warning was in effect for parts of Allegheny, Beaver and Washington counties until 4:45 a.m. after a cell that produced a tornado moved across the region.

Tree down A tree came down on Allegheny Avenue on the North Side overnight as severe storms rolled through.

CLICK HERE FOR LIVE RADAR

As of 4 a.m., Duquesne Light confirms 35 outages affected about 2,233 customers.

West Penn says about 2,635 customers in our area are without power.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group