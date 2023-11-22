Local

Tractor-trailer runs into historic covered bridge in Pennsylvania

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

Tractor-trailer runs into historic covered bridge in Pennsylvania

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A historic bridge in Lancaster County is closed until further notice after a tractor-trailer ran into it.

According to NBC affiliate WGAL, the bridge dates back to the 1800s.

The truck struck the bridge around 9 a.m. on Monday.

Police told WGAL the driver, from Georgia, was trying to make a delivery.

The truck was 13 feet, 4 inches tall. A large sign over the bridge indicates it is 10 feet, 6 inches.

The driver reportedly told police he did not see the sign.

PennDOT is developing a repair plan, and the bridge will be closed in the meantime.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Pittsburgh Steelers relieve Matt Canada of offensive coordinator duties
  • Recall alert: 95K Subarus recalled over loss of rearview image
  • 4 injured, gunman dead after shooting at Walmart in Ohio
  • VIDEO: Channel 11 speaks to family of 15-year-old Serra Catholic cheerleader killed in school van crash
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    ”Penn

    Most Read