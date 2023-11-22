Tractor-trailer runs into historic covered bridge in Pennsylvania

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A historic bridge in Lancaster County is closed until further notice after a tractor-trailer ran into it.

According to NBC affiliate WGAL, the bridge dates back to the 1800s.

The truck struck the bridge around 9 a.m. on Monday.

Police told WGAL the driver, from Georgia, was trying to make a delivery.

The truck was 13 feet, 4 inches tall. A large sign over the bridge indicates it is 10 feet, 6 inches.

The driver reportedly told police he did not see the sign.

PennDOT is developing a repair plan, and the bridge will be closed in the meantime.

