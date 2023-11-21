Local

Pittsburgh Steelers relieve Matt Canada of offensive coordinator duties

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

Matt Canada Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Matt Canada watches warm ups before an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns in Pittsburgh, Monday, Sept. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers have let go of offensive coordinator Matt Canada.

The team posted a statement from head coach Mike Tomlin on X, formerly Twitter, announcing that Canada was relieved from his duties.

“I appreciate Matt’s hard work and dedication and I wish him the best moving forward in his career,” the statement said in part.

Tomlin will be speaking at noon and Channel 11′s Jenna Harner will be there.

Canada has been the team’s offensive coordinator and primary playcaller since 2021.

This is the first time the Steelers have fired an offensive coordinator in-season.

Tomlin did not immediately name a replacement.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

