Pittsburgh Steelers relieve Matt Canada of offensive coordinator duties

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers have let go of offensive coordinator Matt Canada.

The team posted a statement from head coach Mike Tomlin on X, formerly Twitter, announcing that Canada was relieved from his duties.

“I appreciate Matt’s hard work and dedication and I wish him the best moving forward in his career,” the statement said in part.

Canada has been the team’s offensive coordinator and primary playcaller since 2021.

This is the first time the Steelers have fired an offensive coordinator in-season.

Tomlin did not immediately name a replacement.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

