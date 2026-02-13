Traffic signal improvements coming to major Pittsburgh intersection

PITTSBURGH — The City of Pittsburgh’s Department of Mobility and Infrastructure has been awarded an $805,533 grant to replace and modernize traffic signals at a major intersection in Oakland. The funding, provided by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, will support safety upgrades at Fifth Avenue and Dithridge Street.

The grant was issued through the Automated Red Light Enforcement Transportation Grant Program. This initiative uses revenue generated from red light violation fines to fund road safety enhancements across the state. The intersection targeted for the project has a history of several crashes over the last five years, including a fatal incident in 2020.

Safety improvements planned for the intersection include new LED streetlighting and countdown pedestrian signals equipped with audible tone indicators. Engineers also plan to install larger LED traffic light signal heads for better motorist visibility. The project also features the installation of concrete bumpouts, which are designed to shorten crosswalk distances for pedestrians while slowing down vehicles as they turn.

Mayor Corey O’Connor emphasized the importance of the project for all types of commuters in the city. O’Connor credited the Department of Mobility and Infrastructure and PennDOT for the upcoming overhaul.

“Our roads need to be safe for everyone whether you’re on the sidewalk, in a car, on a bike or on a bus,” O’Connor said. He noted that the upgrades support a city commitment to designing streets in a way that reduces the potential for injuries and crashes.

City Councilperson Erika Strassburger represents the district where the intersection is located. Strassburger helped bring the red light enforcement technology to Pittsburgh and expressed gratitude for the state’s financial contribution to the project.

“This award is a perfect testament to the ARLE program’s impact on mobility and street safety,” Strassburger said.

Pittsburgh officials expect to implement the technology at additional high-risk corridors later this year. Proceeds from traffic fines will be used to fund further investments in life-saving projects.

