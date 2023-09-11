Local

Trans-Siberian Orchestra bringing winter tour to Pittsburgh

By WPXI.com News Staff

Trans-Siberian Orchestra Members of Trans-Siberian Orchestra perform on Nov. 11, 2022 during a rehearsal for their 2022 Winter Tour at Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs, Iowa. (James McEachern/Trans-Siberian Orchestra via AP) (James McEachern/AP)

PITTSBURGH — The Trans-Siberian Orchestra is bringing its winter tour, ‘The Ghosts of Christmas Eve,’ to Pittsburgh this year.

Two shows will be held at PPG Paints Arena on Saturday, Dec. 16, one starting at 2:30 p.m. and the other at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m.

A limited number of tickets will be available for $39 while supplies last.

