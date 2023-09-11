Trans-Siberian Orchestra bringing winter tour to Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — The Trans-Siberian Orchestra is bringing its winter tour, ‘The Ghosts of Christmas Eve,’ to Pittsburgh this year.

Two shows will be held at PPG Paints Arena on Saturday, Dec. 16, one starting at 2:30 p.m. and the other at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m.

A limited number of tickets will be available for $39 while supplies last.

Click here for more information on buying tickets.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group