Tree crashes onto home during severe thunderstorms in Trafford

TRAFFORD, Pa. — Dina Boyanowski was asleep when the storms rolled through late Thursday night.

She was jolted awake by a loud bang just after 11 p.m.

“It was something I’ve never experienced before,” Boyanowski said. “It was crazy.”

The noise was from a massive tree being uprooted from the ground and crashing into her home.

“I just jumped out of bed, it just felt like your house was being...just gonna explode basically,” Boyanowski recalled. “Like the walls just all moved, the windows cracked.”

She ran outside and saw what happened -- and was in complete shock.

“Oh boy!” she recalled thinking. “Huh. Maybe I should just go back to sleep!”

She didn’t go back to sleep. Firefighters from Level Green Volunteer Fire Department got to the house and immediately started working to clear the tree off the roof.

Boyanowski is extremely thankful for them.

“Level Green went above and beyond and all local fire departments should be praised as much as they possibly can because they’re the ones who are out there helping people like myself in the neighborhoods and those are the most important people to get recognition,” she said.

Boyanowshi has contractors working to clear the tree from the yard. They already fixed the part of the damaged roof early Friday, but there’s a lot of work to be done.

She’s glad no one was hurt.

“That’s the most important thing,” Boyanowski said. “This stuff can all get rebuilt and stuff like that.”

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group