Truck overturns in Moon Township

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A truck overturned in Moon Township on Friday.

911 dispatchers say the crash was reported just before noon in the 5000 block of University Boulevard.

A Channel 11 employee captured photos of the truck, which was lying on its side and appeared to have struck a pole.

It’s unclear right now if anyone was injured.

University Boulevard is closed in the area.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group