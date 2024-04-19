Turtle Creek man arrested after having gun, leading police on brief chase

PITTSBURGH — A Turtle Creek man is behind bars after he led police on a brief chase while he had a gun in his pocket.

James Kendrick, 29, was seen in the area of Rhine Street and Buente Street in Spring Garden with a heavy, weighted object in his pocket on April 17.

The object was believed to be a firearm. Kendrick was known to officers to be a person not to possess, Pittsburgh police said.

When police approached Kendrick, he ran off. They caught up to him after a short pursuit and confirmed the object in his pocket was a gun with an obliterated serial number.

Kendrick is charged with possession of a firearm with an altered manufacturer’s number, carrying a firearm without a license, evading arrest or detention on foot and prohibited acts. He is being housed in the Allegheny County Jail.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group