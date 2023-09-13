Uniontown police trying to identify man who robbed gas station at knifepoint

UNIONTOWN — Uniontown police are asking for help identifying a man who robbed a gas station at knifepoint early Wednesday morning.

According to Crime Stoppers of Fayette County, the Marathon Gas Station on W. Fayette St. in Uniontown was robbed by a man brandishing a large knife. Crime Stoppers claims the man assaulted the store clerk and left with about $250 in cash and a carton of Newport cigarettes.

Surveillance footage shows the man was wearing a red sweatshirt, colorful pants and black shoes. He has a tattoo on the back of his left hand.

Anyone with information should contact police and reference incident 2309-06838.

