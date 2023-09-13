Trending

Escaped Pennsylvania prisoner Danelo Cavalcante captured

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Danelo Cavalcante Pennsylvania State Police released these images of escaped Chester County Prison inmate Danelo Cavalcante on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023. (Pennsylvania State Police)

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Authorities announced the capture Wednesday of convicted murderer Danelo Cavalcante two weeks after he escaped from a Pennsylvania prison.

>> Read more trending news

Pennsylvania State Police said they will share more information at a news conference on Wednesday morning.

Hundreds of law enforcement officials searched for Cavalcante, 34, after he escaped Aug. 31 from Chester County Prison.

Pennsylvania State Police will hold a press conference at 9:30 a.m. to announce the details of the capture.

Check back for more on this developing story.

©2023 Cox Media Group

”Big

Most Read