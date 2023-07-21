Upgrades on Penn Avenue Corridor start Monday

PITTSBURGH — Crews are set to start making updates to the Penn Avenue Corridor from Point State Park to 11th Street in downtown Pittsburgh.

There are multiple updates in the $150k mobility enhancement project. A city spokesperson said crews will repave part of the road, upgrade pavement markings and put concrete curbs in the bike lane buffer. There will also be updates to the parking and loading lane meant to improve loading.

The spokesperson said the enhancements should make one of the city’s oldest bike lanes safer and provide better access to loading zones for drivers.

The paving and pavement markings work starts on Monday. Installing other parts of the project will happen throughout the summer. Most of it will be done overnight to limit traffic disruptions, as detours are not expected throughout construction.

Find more information on the project on the City of Pittsburgh website.

