UPS plans to hire more than 400 seasonal employees during local events this weekend

PITTSBURGH — UPS is planning to hire more than 400 seasonal employees during local events this weekend.

During its ‘UPS Brown Friday’ event, in-person and virtual hiring events will take place in the Pittsburgh area starting Nov. 3.

The company said most applicants will have a job offer in less than 20 minutes.

Local in-person hiring events:

Nov. 3 : 10 a.m.-2 p.m. – 521 North Center Ave., New Stanton, PA 15672

Nov. 4: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. – 521 North Center Ave., New Stanton, PA 15672

Virtual hiring events:

Nov. 3: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Pittsburgh, PA

Nov. 4: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. New Wilmington, PA

Nov. 4: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Thornburg, PA

Click here for more information on the virtual hiring events.

