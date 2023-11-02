UPS plans to hire more than 400 seasonal employees during local events this weekend

PITTSBURGH — UPS is planning to hire more than 400 seasonal employees during local events this weekend.
During its ‘UPS Brown Friday’ event, in-person and virtual hiring events will take place in the Pittsburgh area starting Nov. 3.
The company said most applicants will have a job offer in less than 20 minutes.
Local in-person hiring events:
- Nov. 3: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. – 521 North Center Ave., New Stanton, PA 15672
- Nov. 4: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. – 521 North Center Ave., New Stanton, PA 15672
Virtual hiring events:
- Nov. 3: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Pittsburgh, PA
- Nov. 4: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. New Wilmington, PA
- Nov. 4: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Thornburg, PA
Click here for more information on the virtual hiring events.
Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW
TRENDING NOW:
©2023 Cox Media Group