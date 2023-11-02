Local

UPS plans to hire more than 400 seasonal employees during local events this weekend

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

UPS plans to hire more than 400 seasonal employees during local events this weekend

PITTSBURGH — UPS is planning to hire more than 400 seasonal employees during local events this weekend.

During its ‘UPS Brown Friday’ event, in-person and virtual hiring events will take place in the Pittsburgh area starting Nov. 3.

The company said most applicants will have a job offer in less than 20 minutes.

Local in-person hiring events:

  • Nov. 3: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. – 521 North Center Ave., New Stanton, PA 15672
  • Nov. 4: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. – 521 North Center Ave., New Stanton, PA 15672

Virtual hiring events:

  • Nov. 3: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Pittsburgh, PA
  • Nov. 4: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. New Wilmington, PA
  • Nov. 4: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Thornburg, PA

Click here for more information on the virtual hiring events.

