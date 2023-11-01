Butler City police looking for driver of car that hit trick-or-treater

Butler City police are looking for the driver of a vehicle that hit a child during trick-or-treating last night.

The child was hit just after 6:20 p.m. on Center Avenue. The driver of a dark-colored SUV didn’t stop, according to police.

The child has already been released from the hospital.

