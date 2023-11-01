Phillip Phillips to headline Pittsburgh’s Light Up Night concert

PITTSBURGH — This year’s Highmark Light Up Night headliner will make Downtown Pittsburgh feel like “home.”

American Idol winner Phillip Phillips will be headlining the main stage along Fort Duquesne Boulevard.

The Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership announced the headliner and the details of this year’s event at a press conference Wednesday morning.

The three sister bridges, the Roberto Clemente, Rachel Carson and Andy Warhol, will be lit for the first time as part of the festivities.

Returning traditions include the Peoples Gas Holiday Market, a block party at Stanwix Street and Penn Avenue, fireworks over the Allegheny River.

This year’s Light Up Night will be held on Saturday, Nov. 18.

