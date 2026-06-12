URA to hire design firm to study Mellon Square retail along Smithfield Street corridor

PITTSBURGH — The Urban Redevelopment Authority of Pittsburgh is ready to move forward on an expressed priority of Mayor Corey O’Connor and hire a design firm to study the potential for a restaurant and retail in the long-empty storefronts below Mellon Square along Smithfield Street downtown.

According to agenda materials for the authority’s upcoming meeting, the URA will vote to enter in an agreement with Strip District-based Indovina Associates Architects LLC, a firm active with various residential projects around town, to “reimagine the function of the retail spaces along Smithfield Street below Mellon Square Park and adjacent to the Mellon Square Garage.”

The URA is choosing Indovina after issuing a Request for Proposals that generated 19 responses to draw in tenants and establish a business strategy for space that hasn’t been occupied with retailers in years and became a location amid the pandemic for homeless encampments and has since been boarded up and covered with murals, some established for the NFL Draft.

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