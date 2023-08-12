Local

U.S. Steel’s Clairton Coke Works runs flares after lightning strike

By WPXI.com News Staff

CLARITON — U.S. Steel’s Clairton Coke Works was stuck by lightning early Saturday morning, according to the Allegheny County Health Department.

Allegheny Alerts says the facility was struck around 4:15 a.m., causing “multiple facility control rooms” to lose power. They say because of this, flaring was required.

U.S. Steel is in the process of restarting control room compressors, and the need for flaring will diminish as control rooms come back. U.S. Steel expects normal, or near normal, operations to will be back by Saturday evening.

Allegheny County Health Department’s Air Quality Program is monitoring the situation and says levels have remained in the “good” to “moderate” range since the incident. Click here to see the most recent air quality readings.

