Mon Incline gets stuck with several people on board, officials say

PITTSBURGH — The Monongahela Incline was stuck, according to Pittsburgh Regional Transit.

PRT tells Channel 11 each car became stuck about 50 feet from their respective stations. There were nine passengers in one car, and three in the other. Cars started moving again just after 6 p.m. without anyone needing to be rescued.

Police, fire and paramedics all responded and a rescue team was prepared to get people off the upper car.

Crews are working to determine the cause of the outage.

