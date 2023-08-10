Concerns arise over ‘vulgar’ signs along North Fayette road

NORTH FAYETTE, Pa. — Signs posted along a busy stretch of roadway in North Fayette have some asking the township to find a way to take them down.

Some are calling the signs along Cliff Mine Road “vulgar.”

“You know what, I saw them. I’ve been going this route sometimes. They were big. I strongly believe they are vulgar,” driver Sandeep Kumar said.

The signs have curse words and other adult language written on them. They are located just up the road from the Montour Trail.

“That’s uncalled for. People ride up and down that street all the time. There’s kids, teenagers. Just uncalled for,” walker Julie Pacholarz said.

“I don’t know why somebody did that. What’s the purpose? What is he or she trying to achieve? But for sure, not good, because kids are sitting in the car. They read that,” Kumar said.

Channel 11 did reach out to North Fayette Township officials. The township manager told us they are aware of the signs and are working on a solution.

“He should be fined so that nobody else tries to do that. It’s not a sign of a good society,” Kumar said.

It’s unclear how long that solution might take.

