Video shows car meetup near Rivers Casino on Pittsburgh’s North Shore

PITTSBURGH — “I think it’s crazy and irresponsible of the drivers doing that because anyone can get hurt, and they shouldn’t be doing that,” Heather Bierer told Channel 11.

Bierer can’t believe people would risk their own safety and put others in danger by doing burnouts and donuts in the parking lot outside of the Casino.

It’s the latest local video to spread on social media.

The video shows people surrounding the cars, taking videos and pictures.

“They should be reporting it. Instead of just watching it. I know people are looking for fun, but there are other things to do for fun than spinning their cars in the parking lot,” she added.

This isn’t the first time Channel 11 has reported on dangerous driving in the city.

Over the summer, Channel 11 went to several neighborhoods — like the Strip District and Mount Washington. Each time, residents were frustrated.

We took their concerns to the city council and Pittsburgh police. Public Safety decided to add extra police patrols on Mount Washington and speed bumps to prevent racing.

In Pennsylvania, it’s illegal to race and do burnouts on public streets and depending on the charges, the driver may face jail time.

Investigators have told us part of the issue with preventing the meetups is that they’re often in different locations around the city, and happen last-minute.

