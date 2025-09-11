PITTSBURGH — Exclusive video shared with Channel 11 shows cars doing donuts and burnouts in a parking lot in the Strip District.

“Oh my God, that’s terrible,” Juka Martich told Channel 11.

That was the reaction most people had in the Strip District today when we showed them exclusive video sent by a Channel 11 viewer. In the video, you can see cars doing donuts and burnouts in a parking lot.

EXCLUSIVE video shows drivers doing burnouts, donuts in Strip District Exclusive video shared with Channel 11 shows cars doing donuts and burnouts in a parking lot in the Strip District. (WPXI/WPXI)

“Why are these individuals thinking they can just do whatever they want, at any time of day or night? It’s frightening,” she added.

The video was recorded Saturday night in the Strip in a parking lot near 28th and Liberty.

In one of the videos, you can see a crowd of young people standing and watching, as a car circles the lot, and multiple people are hanging out of the car windows.

To give you an idea of how extensive the tire markings are, we put up Drone 11 to give you an overhead view, where you can see dozens of tire tracks.

“It’s critical that we don’t have instances like this happen. It’s really going to deter people from thinking that it’s a safe place to be,” Councilman Bobby Wilson told Channel 11.

Channel 11 showed the videos to Councilman Bobby Wilson, which he says prompted him to contact the police commander, and now Zone 2 detectives are investigating.

“I was made aware that individuals there in that case sped off, and our policy is not to do a chase. So to stop that right at the start of it is really going to be critical,” he said.

The Strip District is the latest neighborhood to attract this crowd. Over the last few years, we’ve shown you videos of drivers acting recklessly in multiple neighborhoods, including Mount Washington, Polish Hill, the East End, and even the Fort Pitt Bridge.

Things got so bad on Mount Washington that police had to add extra patrols.

People in the Strip say they’d welcome the extra officers.

“If we could have them dial it up a little bit more, that could help. But these kids or people don’t seem to be afraid of the consequences, and they need to see the consequences,” Martich said.

A police spokesperson said if this continues to happen here, they will do directed patrols in the area.

