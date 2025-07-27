Neighbors share frustration about vehicle ‘burn outs’, loud noises on Mt. Washington streets

PITTSBURGH — You can still see tire marks on the pavement on Grandview Avenue, and neighbors said they are exhausted and angry with the lack of supervision.

“I thought there were firearms going off or an explosive at first. Then I learned it was cars’ backfiring their engines,” said Adrielle Sigler, who lives near the intersection.

Rob and Samantha Cowburn said they are fed up with the activity disrupting their children.

“We have an almost two-year-old, and she’s been waking up scared, screaming in the middle of the night for the past few nights, and I am exhausted,” said Samantha.

The Cowburns said their daughter’s bedroom window is about 20 feet from Grandview Avenue.

They said the noise lasts for hours, from around midnight to 5:30 a.m. You can see the tire marks on the road days later.

“They lined up at the crosswalk that’s just in front of my house, looking like they were going to race,” said Rob.

“Honestly, if this keeps going, it’s going to be tough wanting to stay here,” said Samantha.

Neighbors said speed bumps were introduced on the roadways, but it hasn’t helped.

“They take it as a challenge, and they speed over the speed humps,” said Sigler. “They sometimes get hurt. People get flat tires a lot.”

Some neighbors telling Channel 11, when they’ve tried confronting the group or walking past them, they’ve been hurt.

“He smacked me right in the head, so I came down a little bit, like half a block, I turned around and called the police,” said Shawn Cicchitto, who rides his wheel chain to and from his home.

Many neighbors have tried calling the police about the cars but have not been successful.

Sigler said, “Police need car, make, and model, and they need a license plate. That’s difficult to come by because a lot of times they do it fast, less than two minutes, and they drive off, or the car is moving, so if you try to record it, you’re not going to get a clear image of their license plate.

“There ain’t a lot of cops on this road because there ain’t a lot of problems, but they’re creating the problems up there, ya know,” said Cicchitto

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group