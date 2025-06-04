Vocelli Pizza expands by partnering with convenience store chain

Pittsburgh-based pizza chain Vocelli Pizza has landed new partnerships with GPM Investments LLC and FranGlobal, and invested in technology that aims to grow its presence and improve the customer experience both nationally and internationally.

“These strategic moves set the stage for a strong second of the year,” said Toni Bianco, CEO of Vocelli Pizza. ”We’re focused on driving store growth, while improving sales and profitability for our franchisees.”

The restaurant chain has teamed up with national convenience store operator GPM Investments LLC, which operates brands including Apple Market, Fas Mart, E-Z Mart, BreadBox, Li’L Cricket, Jiffi Stop and Village Pantry, among others. Customers across multiple U.S. states will now be able to purchase Vocelli’s gourmet pizza in GPM convenience stores. GPM is owned by publicly traded ARKO Corp (Nasdaq: ARKO), which had more than $8.7 billion in 2024 revenue.

In addition, Vocelli’s new partnerships will increase their presence in Asia. They have partnered with FranGlobal, the market leader of Franchise India. This partnership will be integral in Vocelli’s plan to expand in the Gulf Region.

