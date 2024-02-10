Volunteer organization donates coats to local elementary school students

PITTSBURGH — Local elementary school students recently went home with new coats because of a donation from a global volunteer organization.

The International WeLoveU Foundation on Thursday donated 60 coats to first graders at Urban Pathways K-5 College Charter School.

“This is really important because we have to take care of our children whether they’re our own or not. We have a responsibility to take care of those around us. So if there is a need, we should do our best to supplement that,” said Jessica Logreco, Program Manager with International WeLoveU Foundation.

The coat giveaway is part of the foundation’s nationwide winter weather coat drive that aims to help students and families get access to winter weather resources.

“The kids are so happy, and they’re so genuine, and you can tell when you see the happiness on their face, so we are really happy to be able to give that to them,” Logreco said.

