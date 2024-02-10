City of Pittsburgh exploring supporting professional basketball team

PITTSBURGH — The City of Pittsburgh is exploring whether it could support a professional basketball team.

Pittsburgh’s Sports and Exhibition Authority agreed to pay a consulting firm up to $90,000 for a feasibility study.

The study would look at the demand for an NBA or WNBA team in Pittsburgh.

It will also examine the potential economic benefits of bringing a team to Pittsburgh.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group