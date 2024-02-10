Woman shot, killed in her Baldwin apartment

BALDWIN BOROUGH, Pa. — A woman was shot and killed in Baldwin Borough on Friday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the 5400 block of Youngridge Drive at 4:32 p.m., Allegheny County police said.

Once on scene, police found a woman who had been shot multiple times inside her apartment. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim has not been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

