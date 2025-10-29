Volunteers clean up Three Rivers Heritage Trail in Pittsburgh as network set to grow

PITTSBURGH — A collaborative effort on Wednesday helped upkeep a local trail network.

Volunteers from Piatt Sotheby’s International Realty and the Pittsburgh Penguins gathered to clean up the Three Rivers Heritage Trail in Pittsburgh.

The initiative aims to involve city stakeholders in maintaining the trails to ensure they remain clean and accessible for years to come.

“We have 35 miles of trails and 31 water trail launches. We have 35 miles of trail in development, so this type of work is only going to expand and only going to require more people,” said Alex Toner, director of trail stewardship for the Friends of the Riverfront.

Officials highlight that millions of people, both locals and visitors, use the local trails each year.

