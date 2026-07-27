Wabtec CEO unveils $1B deal with Australian company during earnings

PITTSBURGH — North Shore-headquartered rail conglomerate Wabtec Corp.’s CEO has announced a $1 billion deal with an unnamed Australian company.

During Wabtec’s (NYSE: WAB) quarterly earnings call on Wednesday, CEO Rafael Santana provided brief details of the deal. While the Australian company was not disclosed, Santana noted that the deal involves multiple of Wabtec’s divisions.

“During this quarter we secured a billion dollar order from an Australian customer, spending across locomotives, services, components and digital solutions,” Santana said. “This award highlights the breadth of Wabtec’s capabilities and demonstrates how our integrated offerings are creating value throughout the product lifecycle.”

It’s the latest in a slew of international deals for Wabtec.

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