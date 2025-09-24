Wabtec inks historic $4.2B commercial rail deal with Kazakhstan rail company

North Shore-based rail conglomerate Wabtec Corp. announced a $4.2 billion contract to provide locomotives to National Company Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (KTZ), the company that maintains the entirety of Kazakhstan’s railway transportation network.

The deal, which is the largest in Wabtec’s history, will see the company provide 300 Evolution Series locomotives to KTZ over multiple years, as well as provide maintenance to both the new and existing locomotives in KTZ’s fleet.

The announcement comes 11 months after Wabtec inked a similar, albeit smaller, $405 million deal with the company to provide an initial round of Evolution Series locomotives.

