‘We’re with you Isaac’: Mason Rudolph sends message to fan inspired to walk by Steelers playoff run

PITTSBURGH — A young Pittsburgh Steelers fan at UPMC Children’s Hospital wasn’t able to walk last week. Now, he’s taken his first steps thanks to his favorite football team, and their starting quarterback had a sweet message for him.

According to the Steelers on Instagram, a young fan named Isaac wasn’t able to walk last week, but was inspired by the football team’s playoff run and decided to give walking a try.

Isaac was able to take his first steps at UPMC Children’s Hospital’s Steelers pep rally.

Quarterback Mason Rudolph shared a personal message for Isaac on the Steelers’ Instagram, saying in part, “saw your video of your first few steps walking again, very cool, very inspiring. Wishing you a healthy road to recovery, man. Thank you for all your support for the Steelers, thanks for rooting us on and hope you can watch the game this weekend.”

Children’s Hospital said one day, Isaac hopes we’ll be cheering him on in the Black and Gold.

