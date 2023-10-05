Local

Westmoreland man caught with loaded gun at Pittsburgh International Airport

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

Gun at airport TSA stopped a man from Westmoreland County with this loaded handgun among his carry-on items at the Pittsburgh International Airport security checkpoint on Thursday, Oct. 5. (TSA photo) (TSA)

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

A Westmoreland County man was prevented from carrying his handgun through the security checkpoint early Thursday morning by Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers at Pittsburgh International Airport.

The man, a resident of Greensburg, was carrying a .22 caliber pistol loaded with five bullets plus an additional five bullets in his carry-on bag.

The catch followed the detection of three handguns that were caught last week, bringing the total number of guns stopped by TSA officers at the airport’s checkpoints to 34 so far this year. That’s just one short of the record number of 35 guns that were caught in 2019 with three months remaining in the year.

RELATED COVERAGE: TSA has found 33 guns at PIT airport checkpoint in 2023; on pace to set new record nationwide

Passengers are permitted to travel with guns only in checked baggage if they are unloaded and packed in a hard-sided locked case. Then the locked case should be taken to the airline check-in counter to be declared.

TSA has details on how to travel with a firearm properly posted on its website.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Arnold firefighter charged after 4 weekend arsons in Westmoreland County
  • Canonsburg therapist accused of sending explicit photos to 12-year-old girl
  • PHOTOS: Annual auction at Pittsburgh International Airport
  • VIDEO: Channel 11 Investigation into social security overpayments getting results in nation’s capital
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

    • ©2023 Cox Media Group

    ”Big

    Most Read