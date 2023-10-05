Westmoreland man caught with loaded gun at Pittsburgh International Airport

A Westmoreland County man was prevented from carrying his handgun through the security checkpoint early Thursday morning by Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers at Pittsburgh International Airport.

The man, a resident of Greensburg, was carrying a .22 caliber pistol loaded with five bullets plus an additional five bullets in his carry-on bag.

The catch followed the detection of three handguns that were caught last week, bringing the total number of guns stopped by TSA officers at the airport’s checkpoints to 34 so far this year. That’s just one short of the record number of 35 guns that were caught in 2019 with three months remaining in the year.

Passengers are permitted to travel with guns only in checked baggage if they are unloaded and packed in a hard-sided locked case. Then the locked case should be taken to the airline check-in counter to be declared.

TSA has details on how to travel with a firearm properly posted on its website.

