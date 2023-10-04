Suspect in 4 weekend arsons in Westmoreland County arrested

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — The suspect in a recent series of arsons in Westmoreland County is in custody.

Pennsylvania State Police said the fire marshal unit was requested to investigate a series of four suspicious fires that happened over the weekend in New Kensington and Arnold.

>>> Four fires in Westmoreland County over weekend under investigation by state fire marshal

After the investigation, the suspect was arrested on Wednesday evening.

Police said charges are pending.

The suspect’s identity has not been released.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group