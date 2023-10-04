Local

Canonsburg therapist accused of sending explicit photos to 12-year-old girl

By WPXI.com News Staff

Courtney Cavanaugh

CANONSBURG, Pa. — A local therapist who works with children is facing serious charges.

Courtney Cavanaugh, of Canonsburg, is accused of sending explicit photos to a 12-year-old girl.

Neighbors who spoke with Channel 11′s Jillian Hartmann said this is sickening.

On Channel 11 News at 4, the obscene images police say she sent to a young girl.

