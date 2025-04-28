‘We’ve never had fear of something like this happening here’: Monaca Market stunned by armed robbery

MONACA, Pa. — It was 10:30 a.m. on Sunday when a man went into Monaca Market and held a teenage girl at gunpoint, then robbed the store.

Police are now hoping neighbors recognize the suspected thief’s voice or photo.

“She greeted him. He told her to give her all the 20s and 50s. She said ‘I can’t do that,’” Retail Manager Nicole May said. “She went to step away and grab her phone, and he lifted up the gun and told her not to do that.”

The man looked through the store window to see if anyone was standing at the cash register before entering the market and eventually taking $700.

“He was wearing a ski mask and a hood. The only distinguishing marks, obviously, is that he is a white male, middle-aged, and he has a very big nose, so that really stands out,” May said.

Richard Hlista said he’s been coming to the market since the 70’s.

“Never! Never. I’ve never heard of any robberies around here, I’ll have you know no break-ins, no house robberies, no nothing. It’s a nice peaceful, quiet town.”

“We’ve never had fear of something like this happening here. We serve the elderly community and kids. We have kids all throughout the store,” May said.

If you recognize the man’s voice or face and have any information, the Monaca Police want you to contact them.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group