What we learned from Steelers first cuts

PITTSBURGH — The Steelers made their first eight cuts on Saturday, trimming their roster to 82 players before the team eventually gets it down to 53 by Tuesday at 4 p.m. Those players were CB Madre Harper, CB Nevelle Clarke, DL Jay Nyamwaya, K B.T. Potter, LB Kuony Deng, ILB Forrest Rhyne, LS Rex Sunahara, and WR Dan Chisena.

However, what did the first moves tell us about where Pittsburgh sees their roster now? Here are a few things that we learned.

Aron Cruickshank Has Something

Dan Chisena got the bad news and his walking papers on Saturday among the wide receivers. Interestingly, the newest signee in the room, Aron Cruickshank, did not. The team released Kuony Deng, who signed with the Steelers the same day as Cruickshank. That tells me that the Steelers think they could have something here in Cruickshank, who got open multiple times deep down the field against the Falcons, though he did not catch any of the targets his way.

Read the full story from our partners at Sports Now Group Pittsburgh here.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group