Man dies after being shot in chest, crashing vehicle in Clairton

CLAIRTON, Pa. — The Allegheny County Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating the death of a man in Clairton.

Authorities responded to a single-vehicle crash on the 600 block of Miller Avenue Friday around 10:55 p.m. They found a 51-year-old man in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the chest.

He was taken to an area hospital, where he died just after midnight.

The homicide unit says detectives think the shooting happened in the 800 block of Miller Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

