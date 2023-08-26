Monroeville Fire Department announces unexpected death of captain

MONROEVILLE, Pa. — The Monroeville Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of its captains.

The department’s Company No. 3 says Captain Andy DAndries passed away unexpectedly.

DAndries has been with the department since 1995 and part of Company No. 3 since 2013. He also worked for the municipality of Monroeville.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Andy’s family, friends, coworkers and our Monroeville brothers and sisters during this extremely difficult time,” a statement from the company reads.

