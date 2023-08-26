Local

Monroeville Fire Department announces unexpected death of captain

By WPXI.com News Staff

Captian Andy DAndries

By WPXI.com News Staff

MONROEVILLE, Pa. — The Monroeville Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of its captains.

The department’s Company No. 3 says Captain Andy DAndries passed away unexpectedly.

DAndries has been with the department since 1995 and part of Company No. 3 since 2013. He also worked for the municipality of Monroeville.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Andy’s family, friends, coworkers and our Monroeville brothers and sisters during this extremely difficult time,” a statement from the company reads.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • SKYLIGHTS 2023: Week 0 high school football final scores
  • SWAT scene in Vandergrift ends, suspect in custody
  • Police: 5 family members including 3 children found dead in apparent murder-suicide in Ohio
  • VIDEO: Some South Park neighbors looking at expensive cleanup after major storm
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    ”Thursday

    Most Read