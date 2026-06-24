What you need to know about the Commercial Street Bridge Replacement

PITTSBURGH — A major project is about to shut down the Parkway East for nearly a month.

While construction on the Commercial Street Bridge has been ongoing for a while, now that a closure of a major highway is imminent, WPXI is answering the questions you may have.

What is the Commercial Street Bridge Replacement?

The project will replace the aging Commercial Street Bridge, which PennDOT calls a critical link on I-376 that sees about 100,000 vehicles daily.

Crews are using Accelerated Bridge Construction with a lateral slide-in method to replace the bridge. PennDOT says this allows most work to be done off-site, ultimately significantly reducing traffic impacts from four years to around a month.

How long will the Parkway East be closed?

The Parkway East between the Squirrel Hill Tunnel and Exit 77 is expected to be closed for 25 days, from July 10 through Aug. 3.

Traffic must exit at Wilkinsburg (Exit 78B) and Forbes Ave/Oakland (Exit 72A). There will be a single lane to Squirrel Hill/Edgewood for local traffic only.

Unforeseen issues may lead these dates to change.

But there’s a monetary incentive for completing the work early, and there are disincentives if it runs past 25 days.

How long will Commercial Street & Forward Avenue be closed?

Commercial Street/Forward Avenue and Nine Mile Run Trail close on June 25 for a “test run” of the slide.

Then, the roadways will close continuously starting on June 29 through early August.

Forward Avenue will be closed in the vicinity of Summerset Drive in Squirrel Hill, while Commercial Street will be closed at Whipple Street in Swisshelm Park. Residents will still have access to their homes.

What are the available detours?

PennDOT has listed out five different detours: Interstate Detour, Local Detour, Commercial Street/Forward Avenue Detour, and three alternative routes.

The interactive map below shows all of the detours in-depth.

The PDF below contains the turn-by-turn directions for the local detour.

Could this make my commute longer?

Yes. PennDOT expects significant delays on detour routes. Drivers should plan for extra travel times and consider taking alternate routes.

Drivers are also urged to consider carpooling or using public transportation to reduce congestion.

Since delays are likely, PennDOT says drivers should have all the supplies they may need to stay comfortable -- like snacks, water and comfortable clothing.

How can I check traffic conditions?

PennDOT suggests checking the 511PA map to see the most current traffic alerts and conditions.

Where can I find project updates?

Click here to access PennDOT’s ​I-376 Parkway East - Commercial Street Bridge Replacement site, which contains the latest project updates.

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