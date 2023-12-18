Where will Steelers pick in 2024 NFL Draft after latest loss?

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers currently hold the 16th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, after Saturday’s action, including the Steelers’ 30-13 loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

The Steelers entered the day in playoff position, and draft picks among the 14 playoff teams — picks 19 through 32 — are determined by playoff finish, and not regular-season record.

With the Steelers falling from the No. 6 seed to 10th place in the AFC on Saturday, they are also now in a specific draft pick position for the first time in a few weeks.

Click here to read the full story from Steelers Now.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group