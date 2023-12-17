Who Steelers need to root for to save slim playoff chances

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers saw their playoff odds take a huge tumble after Saturday’s 30-13 loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

But the Steelers are still alive in the AFC playoff race, and while they don’t entirely control their own destiny at this point, they are very likely to get a spot in the event they win each of their final three games, as unlikely as that might seem right now.

They play the Cincinnati Bengals, and if they beat them next week on the way to winning out, the Steelers will not be able to fall behind the Bengals.

The Houston Texans and Buffalo Bills are both a half-game ahead of the Steelers, and the Texans have a head-to-head win, so keeping them out of a Wild Card tie is key.

