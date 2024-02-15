White Township house fire under investigation, state police say

WHITE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a house fire in White Township, Indiana County.

State police said the fire happened along Route 286 Highway East at around 2:16 a.m. on Feb. 14.

No one was injured in the fire, state police said.

The origin and cause of the fire are under investigation. Foul play is not suspected, state police said.

